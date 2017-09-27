Arrest made in June fatal shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston police have arrested a man in wanted in a fatal shooting in June.

Teon Capers has been arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

US Marshals and North Charleston officers responded to the 2600 block of Bonds Ave in reference to serving a warrant on Capers.

Capers was wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime.

Capers surrendered to authorities peacefully and without incident, according to an incident report.

North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor says Capers will have a bond hearing Thursday morning.

