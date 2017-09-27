Two arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop

Authorities have identified a man killed in a downtown Charleston shooting.More >>
Authorities have identified a man killed in a downtown Charleston shooting.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced more than $9.4 million in grant money for helping crime victims in five Lowcountry countiesMore >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced more than $9.4 million in grant money for helping crime victims in five Lowcountry countiesMore >>
North Charleston police arrest two people after finding a gun and drugs inside their car after a traffic stop.More >>
North Charleston police arrest two people after finding a gun and drugs inside their car after a traffic stop.More >>
North Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in June.More >>
North Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in June.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Target Zero will be conducting public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Target Zero will be conducting public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>