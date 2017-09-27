Two arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop

North Charleston police arrest two people after finding a gun and drugs inside their car after a traffic stop.

Lamont Jones has been charged with providing false information, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Quran Allen has been charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Ashley Phosphate Road. Wednesday.

The driver of the car reportedly did not stop and went onto Ridge Lane Road, where officers conducted a felony car stop.

The car reportedly smelled of marijuana and officers report finding a burned marijuana cigarette along with several small pieces of marijuana inside the car.

Officers reported also finding a pistol light attachment and a fully loaded handgun inside the car.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.