Quantcast

Two arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: North Charleston Police Department) (source: North Charleston Police Department)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police arrest two people after finding a gun and drugs inside their car after a traffic stop.

Lamont Jones has been charged with providing false information, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Quran Allen has been charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Ashley Phosphate Road. Wednesday. 

The driver of the car reportedly did not stop and went onto Ridge Lane Road, where officers conducted a felony car stop.

The car reportedly smelled of marijuana and officers report finding a burned marijuana cigarette along with several small pieces of marijuana inside the car.

Officers reported also finding a pistol light attachment and a fully loaded handgun inside the car.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly