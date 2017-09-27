Group launches event to aid victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

A group is launching a two week long event to aid the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Society of South Carolina (PRCSSC) is accepting donations for the victims.

"Fire Stations, churches and local businesses in the Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are collecting critically-needed items for hurricane relief for the people of Puerto Rico," officials said.

Officials provided the following information for donations:

At this moment FEMA is encouraging donations of the following items:

Baby Food/Formula

Bug Repellent Spray (no aerosol)

Baby and Adult Diapers

Hand Sanitizer

Baby Wipes

Disinfectant Wipes

Feminine Products

Trash Bags

Over The Counter Medication

Bottled Water

Batteries (NO Lithium)

Dog and Cat Food

All donated items must be non-perishable, not second-hand, nor contain liquids of any kind. Open or unsealed donations of food or hygiene supplies will not be accepted. At this time, only the items listed above are being collected.

Beginning Tuesday, September 26th and through October the 7th, the following locations will accept your donations of the above listed critically needed items and/or monetary donations:

Drop-Off Locations -Updated as of 9/25/17 6:00pm

Goose Creek

Goose Creek Rural Fire Station

907 Red Bank Rd Goose Creek

Summerville

Simply Fit

622 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville

843-419-6967

M-F 5pm-7pm

North Charleston

Deep River Church of God (Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo)

8190 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

706-765-4013

Saturday 8am-3pm

Select Fitness

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

843-764-4900

Sat 9am-11am

M-F 9am-10pm

Pollo Loko Restaurant

5335 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

843-552-0015

Tues-Sun 11am-7pm

Mount Pleasant

Powerzone Mt. Pleasant

497 La Mesa Rd, Mount Pleasant

843-406-3999

Tuesday 6:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday 6:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday 9am-10am

Monetary Donations

All monetary donations will be processed through Hispanic Statewide Parade & Festival of SC, a Charleston based 501c3 non-profit organization. 100% of the donations collected during this event will be forwarded to “United for Puerto Rico”, an initiative brought forth by the First lady of Puerto Rico with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. All contributions are secure and all personal information provided is protected. Tax ID #46-4417718.

Online donations please visit:

Mail checks payable to:

1643B Savanah Hwy #172 Charleston SC 29407

Memo: Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Cash Donations

Will be collected only during the Zumbathon on Saturday, September 30th

“By initiating this event in Charleston we are supporting FEMA’s Hurricane María relief efforts and racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. The devastation caused by Hurricane María has set Puerto Rico back 20 to 30 years. Our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters need our help and the Charleston community has stepped up in full force to assist with hurricane relief efforts” explained Tanya E. Altagracia, founder of the organization Puertorriqueños en Charleston.

“The outpour of messages of hope, love and support we have received is unbelievable. The entire community is united to help Puerto Rico as we have done in the past for other countries. With the assistance of various entities we are now organized to start this relief effort. Your donation is very important. Your help as a volunteer or serving as a drop-off place is equally important.” said Paula Tejeda, Vice-President Círculo Hispanoamericano de Charleston

Our thanks to the volunteers from the US Army Reserve out of Charleston, South Carolina for providing storage and logistics. We are grateful to all our friends from the public and private sector, whom in this moment of need, have showed their support in Puerto Rico’s recovery.

