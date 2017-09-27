Group launches event to aid victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

A group is launching a two week long event to aid the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rican Cultural Society of South Carolina (PRCSSC) is accepting donations for the victims.
"Fire Stations, churches and local businesses in the Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are collecting critically-needed items for hurricane relief for the people of Puerto Rico," officials said.
Officials provided the following information for donations:
At this moment FEMA is encouraging donations of the following items:
Baby Food/Formula
Bug Repellent Spray (no aerosol)
Baby and Adult Diapers
Hand Sanitizer
Baby Wipes
Disinfectant Wipes
Feminine Products
Trash Bags
Over The Counter Medication
Bottled Water
Batteries (NO Lithium)
Dog and Cat Food
All donated items must be non-perishable, not second-hand, nor contain liquids of any kind. Open or unsealed donations of food or hygiene supplies will not be accepted. At this time, only the items listed above are being collected.
Beginning Tuesday, September 26th and through October the 7th, the following locations will accept your donations of the above listed critically needed items and/or monetary donations:
Drop-Off Locations -Updated as of 9/25/17 6:00pm
Goose Creek
Goose Creek Rural Fire Station
907 Red Bank Rd Goose Creek
Summerville
Simply Fit
622 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville
843-419-6967
M-F 5pm-7pm
North Charleston
Deep River Church of God (Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo)
8190 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
706-765-4013
Saturday 8am-3pm
Select Fitness
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
843-764-4900
Sat 9am-11am
M-F 9am-10pm
Pollo Loko Restaurant
5335 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
843-552-0015
Tues-Sun 11am-7pm
Mount Pleasant
Powerzone Mt. Pleasant
497 La Mesa Rd, Mount Pleasant
843-406-3999
Tuesday 6:30pm-7:30pm
Thursday 6:30pm-7:30pm
Saturday 9am-10am
Monetary Donations
All monetary donations will be processed through Hispanic Statewide Parade & Festival of SC, a Charleston based 501c3 non-profit organization. 100% of the donations collected during this event will be forwarded to “United for Puerto Rico”, an initiative brought forth by the First lady of Puerto Rico with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. All contributions are secure and all personal information provided is protected. Tax ID #46-4417718.
Online donations please visit:
Mail checks payable to:
1643B Savanah Hwy #172 Charleston SC 29407
Memo: Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief
Cash Donations
Will be collected only during the Zumbathon on Saturday, September 30th
“By initiating this event in Charleston we are supporting FEMA’s Hurricane María relief efforts and racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. The devastation caused by Hurricane María has set Puerto Rico back 20 to 30 years. Our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters need our help and the Charleston community has stepped up in full force to assist with hurricane relief efforts” explained Tanya E. Altagracia, founder of the organization Puertorriqueños en Charleston.
“The outpour of messages of hope, love and support we have received is unbelievable. The entire community is united to help Puerto Rico as we have done in the past for other countries. With the assistance of various entities we are now organized to start this relief effort. Your donation is very important. Your help as a volunteer or serving as a drop-off place is equally important.” said Paula Tejeda, Vice-President Círculo Hispanoamericano de Charleston
Our thanks to the volunteers from the US Army Reserve out of Charleston, South Carolina for providing storage and logistics. We are grateful to all our friends from the public and private sector, whom in this moment of need, have showed their support in Puerto Rico’s recovery.
