Lowcountry native excelling nationally in Rodeo

John’s Island 11th grader Bailey Kuntz is one of the best breakaway calf ropers in the world.

“Whenever I knew I finished 8th in the world and knew I got a buckle, I was happy,” Kuntz said.

Her mother was pretty proud as well.

“It's almost indescribable,” said Katherine Kuntz, Bailey’s mother. “I was so nervous and so excited...tears of joy. It was just unbelievable because this has been everything she's worked for for the last five years."

Kuntz’ busy competition schedule takes her all over the country. She’s able to keep up with her schoolwork by enrolling in the South Carolina Virtual Charter School.

“Say it's going to rain this afternoon-I better rope in the morning and do my school in the afternoon. It's great having the flexibility,” Kuntz said.

She says she plans on continuing with rodeo in college, preferably in either Texas or Oklahoma.