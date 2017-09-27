Report: Gun battle leaves one dead, two injured in Orangeburg County

Investigators say a gun battle in Orangeburg County killed one person and injured two others.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to have been an exchange of gunfire between multiple people Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a home in Santee after after reports that a shooting had taken place.

Dispatchers were told that around 10:30 p.m. witnesses heard several gunshots coming from a home on the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway.

"Investigators arrived about six minutes after the call went out to find three males with what appeared to be gunshot wounds laying on the ground in the back yard," OCSO officials. "Of those three, a 24-year-old man was deceased."

The remaining two were transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.