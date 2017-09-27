Remake of horror film 'Halloween' to be shot in Charleston

Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in the Holy City.

The movie is set to be released in 2018 and is directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Danny McBride who is no stranger to Charleston since his HBO show, Vice Principals, is shot in the city.

Filmmaker Magazine recently spoke to Green about the remake whose original, directed by John Carpenter, starred a young Jamie Lee Curtis who is also set to return to the horror film franchise.

Green says crews expect to start shooting in Charleston in six weeks.

"I can’t say too much more as we are trying to keep things tight right now, but we are doing something unique," Green told the publication."John Carpenter is involved as well, which is like a dream to me. The two films I couldn’t watch growing up were Halloween and Revenge of the Nerds, so I can’t wait to invite my parents to this one."

According to a tweet by Curtis, the movie will be released in October of next year.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.