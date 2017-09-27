N. Charleston PD searching for driver in neighborhood following chase

North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.

Officers are in the area of Dorchester Manor Boulevard.

A tow truck was seen taking a vehicle away around 11 p.m.

Officials with North Charleston police say shortly after 10 p.m., members of the SPEED Team initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers, blue lights and siren and proceeded on Ashley Phosphate towards Dorchester Manor Boulvard. T

"The driver turned right onto Dorchester Manor Blvd and the officers lost sight of the vehicle," NCPD officials said.

A report states the vehicle was discovered on Stratton Drive and officers are attempting to locate the suspect at this time.

Residents reported several police officers in the area.

Witnesses said earlier that the incident was happening on the corner of Dorchester Manor Boulevard and Cedar Grove Drive.

