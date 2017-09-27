Petition asking for prosecution against teens accused of beating opossum

North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.More >>
North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.More >>
A change.org petition asking for the prosecution of teens accused of beating an opossum has more than 2,000 signatures.More >>
A change.org petition asking for the prosecution of teens accused of beating an opossum has more than 2,000 signatures.More >>
Northbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge is moving slowly following an accident.More >>
Northbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge is moving slowly following an accident.More >>
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.More >>
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.More >>
Almost eight months ago, a Santee Cooper security officer went missing while on-duty.More >>
Almost eight months ago, a Santee Cooper security officer went missing while on-duty.More >>