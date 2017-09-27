Petition asking for prosecution against teens accused of beating opossum

A change.org petition asking for the prosecution of teenagers accused of beating an opossum has more than 2,000 signatures.

The alleged abuse here in the Lowcountry was captured on camera and posted to Snapchat.

The opossum later died.

The petition calls on Dorchester County solicitor David Pascoe to file felony charges against the teenagers.

The Department of Natural Resources was investigating.

In the state of South Carolina there is a law that states, “A person who tortures, torments, needlessly mutilates, cruelly kills, or inflicts excessive or repeated unnecessary pain or suffering upon an animal or by omission or commission causes these acts to be done, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be punished by imprisonment of not less than one hundred eighty days and not to exceed five years and by a fine of five thousand dollars.”

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.