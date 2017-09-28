CCSD to decide which grades will attend new Lucy Beckham High School

Charleston County School District leaders are considering making the first classes of Lucy Beckham high to just be freshman and sophomores.

The new school is set to open in August 2020. Beckham, who died in 2015, was a longtime principal at Wando High School.

Some say make for an easier transition instead of the idea of moving upper-level students from nearby Wando High to the new high school.

If the school were to start with 9th and 10th grades, there would be a phasing-in process, adding a new class at Lucy Beckham High School each year.

The Charleston County School Board has already given initial approval for the idea of the school opening with 9th and 10th grade students, but before the second and final approval, the school board wants feedback from parents, the community and future students.

The meeting will be at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School on Rifle Range Road from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

