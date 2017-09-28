CCSD to decide which grades will attend new Lucy Beckham High School

North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.More >>
Charleston County School District leaders are considering making the first classes of Lucy Beckham high to just be freshman and sophomores.More >>
A change.org petition asking for the prosecution of teens accused of beating an opossum has more than 2,000 signatures.More >>
Almost eight months ago, a Santee Cooper security officer went missing while on-duty.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.More >>
