Destiny Worship Center, Trident SC Works team up for North Charleston job fair

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Trident SC Works is partnering with Destiny Worship Center to sponsor a job fair.   Companies that will be onsite include Randstad, LGC Hospitality Staffing, Family Dollar, IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) and Staffzone.  These companies will be hiring managers, assistant managers, customer service representatives, warehouse workers and others. 

Date:Tuesday, October 3

Time: 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Place: Destiny Worship Center
3625 Azalea Drive
North Charleston 

Please come prepared for an interview, and bring copies of your resume if possible. 

