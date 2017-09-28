Destiny Worship Center, Trident SC Works team up for North Charleston job fair

Trident SC Works is partnering with Destiny Worship Center to sponsor a job fair. Companies that will be onsite include Randstad, LGC Hospitality Staffing, Family Dollar, IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) and Staffzone. These companies will be hiring managers, assistant managers, customer service representatives, warehouse workers and others.



SC Works Job Fair



Date:Tuesday, October 3



Time: 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.



Place: Destiny Worship Center

3625 Azalea Drive

North Charleston



Please come prepared for an interview, and bring copies of your resume if possible.