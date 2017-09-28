Dorchester Co. deputies conducting public safety checkpoints

North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.More >>
North Charleston police are searching for a driver at a neighborhood following a chase Wednesday night.More >>
As the Lowcountry moves from September to October, harvest season is kicking off with pumpkin patches, Oktoberfest parties, and an 11-day cultural tradition.More >>
As the Lowcountry moves from September to October, harvest season is kicking off with pumpkin patches, Oktoberfest parties, and an 11-day cultural tradition.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is conducting two public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is conducting two public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>
Almost eight months ago, a Santee Cooper security officer went missing while on-duty.More >>
Almost eight months ago, a Santee Cooper security officer went missing while on-duty.More >>
Charleston County School District leaders are considering making the first classes of Lucy Beckham high to just be freshman and sophomores.More >>
Charleston County School District leaders are considering making the first classes of Lucy Beckham high to just be freshman and sophomores.More >>