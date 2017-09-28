Dorchester Co. deputies conducting public safety checkpoints

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is conducting two public safety checkpoints Thursday.

The first checkpoint begins at 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Old Fort Drive.

The second checkpoint will take place around 12 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ashley River Road.

The checkpoints are in response to citizen traffic complaints, including speeding and unsafe driving, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's office traffic unit.

