5 Around Town: Harvest season kicks off with pumpkin patches, Oktoberfest and more

As the Lowcountry moves from September to October, harvest season is kicking off with pumpkin patches, Oktoberfest parties, and an 11-day cultural tradition.

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Fall is here and a harvest season tradition returns as the Boone Hall pumpkin patch opens Saturday.

The annual pumpkin patch will be open daily from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31. The family-friendly site is more than just a place to buy gourds for the season. Games for children, a hayride, a petting zoo and the popular corn maze are all included in the price of admission.

The corn maze is the largest of its kind in the Southeast. The maze is divided into two sections. The shorter maze is designed children and won't require as much walking. The larger maze covers the entire eight-acre corn field.

The pumpkin patch and corn maze are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for ages three and older. For more information, click here.

MOJA Arts Festival

An annual celebration of African-American and Caribbean arts continues over the weekend with events around the Charleston area.

The MOJA Festival features a wide range events highlighting visual arts, music, dance, poetry, theater, crafts, food, and more. The juried art exhibition at City Gallery is open each day through Sunday, October 8. The Reggae Block Dance at Brittlebank Park is the highlight of the schedule on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Back Home Gospel Hour concert at Trinity United Methodist Church begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to about half of MOJA events is free and tickets for other events are moderately priced. For more information and a detailed schedule of the events, click here.

Daniel Island Oktoberfest

A taste of Bavaria comes to Daniel Island on Sunday for the annual Oktoberfest celebration at MUSC Health Stadium.

The German-style party on the field from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. features seasonal beers, live music, German dancers, food, a kids zone, and more. For anyone feeling competitive, the Bavarian games are a chance to compete to be named Oktoberfest champions.

At 1 p.m., football fans can watch the Panthers-Patriots game on the stadium's 3,000 square-foot video board. At 2 p.m. the screen will split and fans can also watch the Charleston Battery, on the road facing Ottawa Fury FC.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the gate, $10 for military and free for anyone 10 and younger. For more information, click here.

Park Circle Oktoberfest

The Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston will throw its own Oktoberfest party on Saturday.

EVO Pizzeria and The Brew Cellar are hosting the 2nd annual Park Circle Oktoberfest at the corner of O'Hear Avenue and Empire Avenue. The free festival from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will include live music, over 20 local food vendors, 12 food trucks, and brews from more than a half dozen local breweries. Click here for more information.

Summerville Oktoberfest

The Rotary Oktoberfest party is back in downtown Summerville this year.

The German-themed party is in Hutchinson Square Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free party will include live German music, jump castles for the kids, food vendors, and beer. Click here for more details.

Lowcountry Heart Walk

About 5,000 people are expected to join the fight against heart disease and stroke on Saturday in North Charleston.

The Lowcountry Heart Walk raises awareness for the number one cause of death in South Carolina. Activities at North Charleston's Riverfront Park start at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Participants can choose to walk the MUSC Miracle Mile or join in on a longer, three-mile walk. The event will also include activities for children, fitness demonstrations, health screenings, and more. Heart disease and stroke survivors will be recognized and walkers are encouraged to share their tributes to loved ones.

Click here for more details on the Heart Walk and fundraising opportunities.

Holy City Hullabaloo

Charleston's new skate park is throwing a two-day Ska and Punk music party on Friday and Saturday.

Holy City Hullabaloo will feature hours of ska and punk music from bands across the nation and here in the Lowcountry. In addition to the live music, the event also includes food vendors, skate tournaments and more.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. A two-day pass is available in advance for $15. Single day tickets are $12. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Police Community Unity Day

The Charleston Police Department and Representative Wendell Gilliard are inviting everyone to Brittlebank Park Saturday for a day of unity.

The 18th annual Police Community Unity Day had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather back in August. The event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature free food, music, a bike raffle and plenty of fun for the entire family.The police department will also have DNA and fingerprint kits available to help protect children.

