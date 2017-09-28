Colleton Co. family loses home to fire

A fire sparked by an electrical panel in the garage destroyed half of a Ruffin family's home on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded within minutes, made entry through the front door and controlled the blaze within 25 minutes, according to a Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy.

Damage included a collapsed roof over the garage.

Half the structure was saved, but the rest of the home fell victim to smoke, heat and water damage.

McRoy said some of the family's personal items were saved.

No injuries were reported, but two dogs died in the flames. Firefighters buried the animals for the homeowners.

