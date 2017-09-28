Crews responding to gas leak at West Ashley apartment complex

Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a gas leak at a new apartment complex near Carolina Bay.

Charleston Police and Fire officials were on the scene at Marginal Road and Ivy Green Way at the 17 South apartment complex.

SCE&G crews are currently on the scene as well, spokesman Paul Fischer said.

A fire truck has blocked off access to the complex as crews work to contain the leak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.