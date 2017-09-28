Quantcast

SCE&G crews secure gas leak in West Ashley after contractor stri - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

SCE&G crews secure gas leak in West Ashley after contractor strikes gas line

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G crews have secured a gas leak in West Ashley Thursday afternoon. 

The incident happened in the area of Marginal Road near Savannah Highway. 

According to SCE&G officials, a third party contractor struck and damaged a gas line which caused the leak. 

Crews were seen at a new apartment complex near Carolina Bay.

Charleston Police and Fire officials were on the scene at Marginal Road and Ivy Green Way at the 17 South apartment complex.

A fire truck had blocked off access to the complex as crews worked to contain the leak.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly