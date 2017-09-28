Arbor Oaks drainage study results to be revealed Thursday

Flooding at Arbor Oaks in Summerville during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Michael Petersen)

Arbor Oaks residents are expected to learn the results of a neighborhood drainage study.

The information will be presented at Summerville Town Hall on Thursday, September 28 at 4 p.m.

The Town of Summerville Engineer and Director of Public Works, Russ Cornette, says the biggest flooding event was in October of 2015.

It was the year of the 1,000-year flood.

Cornette says water went into about 40 homes.

Then the following year it happened again with Hurricane Matthew where city officials say about 20 homes were flooded.

That's when the city decided to conduct a drainage study or Arbor Oaks.

There was also flooding this year during Tropical Storm Irma, but flooding remained in the street.

Some of the recommendations include clearing the pipes along the Sawmill Branch that borders the neighborhood, installing flap gates on the pipes to prevent water from coming back in the system, lowering pond water levels and building a barrier of land along the canal.



The city is in the process of determining how much the improvements will cost.

The recommendations will go to the Summerville Town Council.

City officials say the study drainage started in February or March and it was completed in August.

An engineering consultant, Thomas and Hutton, based out of Mount Pleasant will present the findings, go over the reasoning for the recommendations and how they came up with the proposed solutions.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.