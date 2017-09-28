NCPD: Guns and drugs seized in 3 incidents in 8 hours

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department have announced the seizure of drugs and guns in three different incidents in eight hours.

The incidents and arrests happened this past Wednesday.

The first incident happened when officers conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a Ford Explorer on Rivers Avenue at Greenridge Road.

Officers say the driver was found to be driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.

"As the driver was being taken into custody, he advised officers that there was a gun between the driver seat and center console," NCPD officials said.

A report states officers recovered a Ruger 9mm which had one bullet in the chamber and 7 bullets in the magazine. A second magazine containing 13 bullets was located in the center console.

Police arrested Antoine Michael Parker of North Charleston and charged him with unlawful carry of a firearm and driving under suspension second-offense.

The second incident happened also during a traffic stop on the driver of an Infiniti G 20 on Rivers Avenue for having a tag that was reported stolen.

"Officers made contact with the driver who fled on foot," NCPD officials said."He was quickly apprehended and was in possession of illegal narcotics."

According to police, during a search of the vehicle a Glock 9mm was located and found to be stolen in Dorchester County.

A report states a North American Arm’s .22 Caliber was located under the seat. Authorities say both guns were loaded and several rounds of extra ammo were found in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Alonzo Markell Jenkins of North Charleston was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of stolen pistol , two counts of possession of a pistol by a felon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

The last incident happened when police attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a Chevy Impala on Ashley Phosphate Road.

"The driver failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued," NCPD officials said."The driver eventually stopped on Cedar Grove. The driver and rear passenger then fled on foot. The front seat passenger was detained."

Police say during a search of the vehicle, officers located a IMI Desert Eagle .45 ACP pistol loaded with eight rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

A report states officers also located approximately 11 grams heroin, and marijuana in the vehicle.

NCPD officials say the investigation is ongoing to locate the driver and other passenger.

Vernell Lockhart of Johns Island was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a pistol during commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.