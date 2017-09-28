Parents plea for metal detectors after guns brought into school

A North Charleston couple is making a plea for metal detectors to be put in all schools after guns were brought into their kids’ school.

Gerard Caldwell and Tajuana Manners’ 15 and 16 year olds attend North Charleston High School.

Recently police say two students brought guns to that school. One of them accidentally shot himself in a classroom.

Police say another student posted a photo to Facebook that shows him pointing a gun in a bathroom at Stall High School.

“What’s it gonna take? Does it take one of our kids to be killed in order for you to do something?” Caldwell said Thursday. “You don’t want to worry about them going to school and not coming home.”

Caldwell and Manners say it’s time to use metal detectors.

“These guns are serious and the kids get a hold of ‘em and then think it’s something to play with, but they don’t know what could happen behind it,” Manners said.

Manners has some added incentive to get metal detectors in all schools.

Two years ago her 4-year-old granddaughter was killed by gun violence in New York City.

She and Caldwell have State Rep. Wendell Gilliard on their side.

Gilliard plans to pre-file a bill that would require metal detectors in all public schools in South Carolina.

“We should not be afraid to grab the bull by the horns and resolve this issue. The only way we’re gonna resolve it is using modern technology,” Gilliard said.

Caldwell says he hopes to get more parents on board to push for metal detectors in schools.

“I consider this a movement. If me and my fiancée got to be the first two parents to step up to the plate and take the initiative to do something for our kids then so be it,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell and Manners say they are considering pulling their kids out of North Charleston High and transferring them to another school or have them do online schooling.

Charleston County School District Spokesperson Andy Pruitt released the following statement:

North Charleston High School has access to both walk-through metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors, also known as wands. Some of them are at North Charleston High School on a regular basis, and Charleston County School District (as is the case for all of our schools) provides others to be used on an as-needed basis.

