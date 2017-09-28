One charged, another sought after chase ends in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Investigators say they have arrested one person and are looking for another after a chase in North Charleston led officers to a gun and drugs in a car.

North Charleston police say officers arrested 20-year-old Vernell Rashad Lockhart of Johns Island and charged him with trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry.

Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Ira Leonard Johnson of North Charleston in connection to the incident.

It all started around 10 p.m., when an officer was at the intersection of Peppercorn and Ashley Phosphate and saw a car with illegal window tint drive by.

The driver of that vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect's vehicle then came to stop near the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive where the driver got out of the car and took off on foot, according to police.

Officers said as they located a passenger in the front of the car, a passenger in the rear fled the vehicle as well.

Police say the passenger they managed to detain said he did not know the people in the car and was just being dropped off at his house.

Officers reported finding a handgun with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine in a rear door of the car. Two .45 rounds were also found near the center console.

NCPD officials reported locating the following in the car: two marijuana cigarettes, eight grams of marijuana, three baggies of marijuana, a bag containing 11 grams of heroin, a digital scale and seven phones.

