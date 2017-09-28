Man in custody following armed robbery at Summerville Cracker Barrel

Authorities say one person is in custody following an armed robbery at a Cracker Barrel in Summerville on North Main Street.

The Summerville Police Department arrested 40-year-old Robert Edward Dukes and charged him with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He will be locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Police say around 4:13 p.m., Dukes entered the Cracker Barrel, and after a few moments, he walked towards the register and pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

"At that time, the clerk yelled to another employee and the suspect then took off running," SPD officials said.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was located shortly thereafter by responding officers.

"The suspect attempted to elude officers by parking his vehicle and taking off on foot," police say. "After a brief search of the wooded area between Sheep Island Road and Holiday Drive, the suspect was taken into custody without incident."

Multiple viewers reported a heavy police presence in the area of Azalea Square due to the incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.