Charleston Co. deputies searching for driver who hit bicyclist and drove off

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver they say hit a bicyclist with his vehicle then drove off.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Society Road in McClellanville.

According to CCSO officials, a bicyclist was traveling north on Society Road when the bicycle and its rider was struck by an unknown vehicle.

"The rider of the bicycle was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with life-threatening injuries," CCSO officials said.

A report states the vehicle that struck the bicycle fled the scene without rendering aid or assistance.

"Our investigators are asking for help from the public in solving this case and for any information on the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Deputy C. Pate at 843-529-5338 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

