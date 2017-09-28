Driver uninjured after train hits car in Summerville

Emergency officials say a train struck a car in Summerville Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the car was stopped in traffic on the train tracks on Main Street.

As the train was coming, the driver was unable to move her car.

The woman then got out of the vehicle and ran to safety, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle is uninjured and no other injuries were reported.

Emergency crews are rerouting traffic around the scene.

Just watched this car get hit by the train. The female driver got out & ran away just before the collision. Summerville near TownHall. pic.twitter.com/CR8jXwgb6o — Matthew Gladwell (@MattGladwell3) September 28, 2017

