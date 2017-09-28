JBC C-17 on humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico

Picture of JBC crews transporting aid last month to Texas. (Source: Live 5 News)

Air Force crews on a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston are on a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.

The plane will head from Charleston to Fort Drum in New York where it will load up on supplies.

Crews will be picking up three humvees, two pallets of equipment, military personnel and trailers, all heading to San Juan.

The equipment will be used to set up an Army Base to aid with hurricane relief.

Sydney Ryan is aboard the plane and filed this video report:

