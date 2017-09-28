Lawsuit filed against SCANA Corporation

Another lawsuit has been filed against SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G.

Law firm Motley Rice is filing a class action law suit alleging federal securities fraud.

The lawsuit claims SCANA lied to their shareholders about the VC Summer site in Fairfield County.

The plug was pulled on the project this past summer.

They claim SCANA withheld information about the financial standings of Toshiba the lead contractor for the site.

