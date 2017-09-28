Officers searching for suspect in Summerville strong armed robbery at CVS

Officers are searching for a suspect in a strong armed robbery at a CVS in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department said officers responded to the CVS on North Main Street for a robbery early Wednesday morning.

The clerk said he was working the register when the suspect entered the store, picked up a drink and approached the register.

At that time, the suspect pointed to something behind the counter, then jumped the counter and placed his arm around the clerk, police say.

The suspect then demanded the victim to open the cash register and said,"Hurry up."

After the suspect grabbed money from the register, he fled the store on foot towards E. 2nd. North Street.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, partially bald with some facial hair, and wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants. According to the victim, the suspect was 5'1" and 180 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.

