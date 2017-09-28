Emergency crews clear Ravenel bridge accident involving CPD patrol car

Emergency crews have cleared an accident involving a Charleston police patrol car on the Ravenel bridge Thursday night.

According to SCHP, the incident started when a CPD police officer was assisting a stranded motorist.

Another car struck the patrol car in the rear while the officer was in his vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities closed up to three lanes as crews cleared the scene.

The bridge re-opened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The emergency call for the incident came in at 7:19 p.m.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

