Thorne Research bringing headquarters, manufacturing facility to Summerville

Thorne Research will host an official groundbreaking for its new 272,000-square foot corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Summerville on Friday.



The project is expected to result in $35 million of new capital investment and 330 new jobs.The company announced in 2016 that it would relocate from its current corporate headquarters in Idaho.



Construction on the project began in early 2017 and will be completed by early 2018.



South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Berkeley County Council Economic Development Director Barry Jurs are scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking event.

"I’m excited to participate in this upcoming groundbreaking ceremony and celebrate another cutting-edge company taking an important step toward establishing its operations within our borders," McMaster said in a press release.



The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 620 Omni Industrial Blvd. in Summerville.