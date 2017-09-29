FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Main Rd. to close for homecoming parade Friday

Drivers on Johns Island may need to plan an alternate route because of a parade Friday afternoon.

Main Road will be closed between Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School from 3:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Friday because of the annual St. John's Homecoming Parade, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Portions of Main Road will reopen as the last parade unit passes, he said.

The parade itself begins at 3:30 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School and travels down Main Road to St. John's High School.

Francis said motorists can use the alternate routes of River Road to Maybank Highway to avoid the parade route.

