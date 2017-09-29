Arrest made in hit and run that seriously injured James Island man

Charleston Police made an arrest early Friday morning in a hit and run that seriously injured a James Island man.

According to jail records, the suspect, 23-year old Sidney Hornsby is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was run over September 17 on Billfish Court in the Harborwoods III subdivision.

According to an incident report, the victim stepped outside of his friend's house to smoke a cigarette when a truck came speeding by.

Investigators say the victim got on a golf cart to confront the driver.

According to the incident report, the victim's friend heard arguing and then silence.

The friend and his girlfriend found the victim lying on his back in front of a house on Billfish Court.

Officers said he had injuries to his face, back and legs.

The victim spent several days in a hospital and has since been released.

Hornsby is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 o'clock on Friday.

