Man arrested on hit-and-run that injured a James Island man released on PR bond

The suspect accused of hitting a James Island man and leaving the scene was released on a get of jail free card Friday.

Twenty-three year old Sidney Hornsby turned himself in to Charleston Police Friday morning.

Hornsby was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was struck September 17 on Billfish Court in the Harborwoods III subdivision.

Hornsby's attorney told the judge that he went to police as soon as he was made aware that someone had been hurt, and that he turned himself in to face charges as soon as he learned there was a warrant issued for his arrest.

According to court papers, Hornsby told investigators he was trying to leave the neighborhood when the victim blocked him with his golf cart.

Hornsby also told investigators he feared for his safety because the victim hid his hand behind his back.

He told officers he had no idea he had hit the man with his truck.

The victim's mother told the judge her son is having a rough time.

"He was in the hospital ten days, five of those were in ICU, unbelievable pain. I watched him for 15 hours, literally screaming in pain," she said.

Hornsby has no prior criminal record.

Police say there were three other people in the truck with Hornsby.

They also said they had no idea anyone was hit by the vehicle.

