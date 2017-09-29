Quantcast

Work van catches fire in Johns Island

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A work van caught fire in a new neighborhood in James Island Friday

The call came in at 10:43 a.m. at Innkeeper Lane.

St John and Charleston Fire were reported at the scene.

The fire occurred in a new neighborhood where a lot of construction was in the

The fire department is working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

