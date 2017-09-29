Charleston Police asking for public's help in burglary investigation

The Charleston Police Department is trying to identify the man who burglarized a James Island home.

The burglary happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Ocean Neighbors Boulevard, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The suspect is believed to be between 40 and 60 years old. He was last seen in a gray t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a black hat with writing and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Central Detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

