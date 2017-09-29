TAKE A STAND: Police Community Unity Day

2016's Community Unity Day was held at McMahon Park. (Source: Live 5)

Saturday will be a big day at Brittlebank Park. The 18th annual Police Community Unity Day will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s an important event for Charleston and promotes unity between our police department and the community.

There will be food, music, a Red Cross Blood Drive, a bike raffle, a body cam display, and fingerprinting and DNA kits to protect our children.

It’s an important event organized by the Charleston Police Department and state Rep. Wendell Gilliard.

Police and the community working together will make a difference.

