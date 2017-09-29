Tanner: USC not under investigation by DOJ

South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner released a statement Friday afternoon saying that the school has been made aware that they are not the target of an investigation by the Department of Justice regarding the recent arrests into bribes and other corruption in the sport of college basketball.

Tanner went on to say that the school hasn't received any word that any current or former member of the Gamecocks staff is under federal investigation other than former assistant Lamont Evans. Evans was one of ten men arrested on Tuesday and charged with accepting bribes to attempt to influence NCAA athletes towards agents and financial advisers.

Despite the fact that they are not under investigation, Tanner announced that South Carolina will conduct their own review of the issues that relate to the investigation. "We will hire an independent third party that specializes in NCAA matters..our review will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice and the NCAA in a collaborative manner."

"The Athletics Department has an extensive education and monitoring program and conducts regular training sessions with coaches and student-athletes on NCAA rules. Our efforts have been praised and we expect this review will affirm that once again." Tanner said.