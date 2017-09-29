DD2: No gun found following report of weapon at Summerville High School bus

Dorchester District 2 officials say there was no gun found after a report of a weapon on a Summerville High School bus on Friday.

According to DD2 officials, the incident happened at the second bus stop in Creekside Mobile Home Park during the morning bus route.

"As Summerville High students entered the bus, an adult male boarded the bus due to a community issue that involved a student," DD2 officials said.

A report by DD2 states some students alleged that the man may have had a gun.

"Bus transportation called Summerville Police who quickly responded and took control of the incident," DD2 officials said.

According to school officials, by the time police arrived the adult male had left the scene and was later located and taken into custody.

"He was charged with the interference of operation of a school bus," school officials said. "After a thorough investigation, police did not find a weapon of any kind."

District officials released the following additional information:

The students and bus was released to complete the route and deliver the students to Summerville High. We commend the bus driver and students on this bus for patience and cooperation for a safe and successful resolution to a serious violation of law

