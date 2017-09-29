Authorities investigating after fire at Murrells Inlet bait shop leads to woman's body

Authorities are investigating after a fire at Murrells Inlet let to a woman's body.

The investigation began on Friday at 10 a.m. when deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire at Perry’s Bait and Tackle on 3965 Highway 17 Business.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a male subject leaving the area in a small vessel shortly after the incident.

"An exhaustive search of the area, conducted by members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol unit, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the United States Coast Guard, was initiated," GCSO officials said.

A report states that at 1 p.m. search teams located the aforementioned vessel, in addition to the male subject in question, and the body of a deceased female located onboard the vessel.

An active investigation is currently underway by deputies to determine the circumstances of the female’s death.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy is schedule at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday morning to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-546-5102.

The circumstances of the fire are currently being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

