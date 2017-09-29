Quantcast

All lanes I-26 east reopened after vehicle fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

All lanes I-26 east reopened after vehicle fire

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All lanes of I-26 eastbound have been reopened after a vehicle fire, according to SCDOT.

The vehicle fire occurred near mile marker 214, Montague Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly