All lanes I-26 east reopened after vehicle fire

An accumulation of rainwater from extreme and unexpected thunderstorms is being blamed for the July tarp failure on the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
An accumulation of rainwater from extreme and unexpected thunderstorms is being blamed for the July tarp failure on the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
Air Force crews on a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston are on a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.More >>
Air Force crews on a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston are on a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.More >>
All lanes of I-26 eastbound have been reopened after a vehicle fire, according to SCDOT.More >>
All lanes of I-26 eastbound have been reopened after a vehicle fire, according to SCDOT.More >>
Dorchester District 2 officials say there was no gun found after a report of a weapon on a Summerville High School bus on Friday.More >>
Dorchester District 2 officials say there was no gun found after a report of a weapon on a Summerville High School bus on Friday.More >>
The City of Charleston has launched a program to train law enforcement and local groups to identity and respond to elder abuse or mistreatment of older adults.More >>
The City of Charleston has launched a program to train law enforcement and local groups to identity and respond to elder abuse or mistreatment of older adults.More >>