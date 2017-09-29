Suspicious fire investigation upgrades to murder investigation in Georgetown Co., one arrested

A memorial began to spring up at a Murrells Inlet bait shop following a fire and the discovery of a woman's body in a boat. (Source: Meredith Helline)

A suspicious fire investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says.

Eric Perry, 35, of Murrells Inlet, has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Arson in the second degree.

On Friday, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Georgetown County deputies responded to fire located at Perry’s Bait and Tackle located at 3965 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

Witnesses observed a male leaving the area in a small vessel shortly after the incident.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., search teams located a vessel being operated by Perry, along with the body of a deceased female onboard the vessel.

The female has been positively identified as Jessica Lynn Hill, 36, of Murrells Inlet.

Perry is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

The Facebook page for Perry's Bait and Tackle now has a call for prayers out for its owner, Jessica Perry, and asks that people keep her three children in their thoughts and prayers as well.

Copyright 2017 WCSC/WMBF. All rights reserved.