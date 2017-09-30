Quantcast

Charleston Police investigating homicide

By Justin Brickler, Producer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police say it is investigating a homicide. 

Authorities say a man was found at 1 a.m. near President and Kennedy Street. He was taken to MUSC hospital where he later died. 

Right now, no arrest have been made. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

