Charleston Police investigating homicide

A suspicious fire investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says.More >>
A suspicious fire investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says.More >>
An accumulation of rainwater from extreme and unexpected thunderstorms is being blamed for the July tarp failure on the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
An accumulation of rainwater from extreme and unexpected thunderstorms is being blamed for the July tarp failure on the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
Air Force crews on a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston are on a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.More >>
Air Force crews on a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston are on a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.More >>
Some waterways in the Charleston area still may not be safe to swim in following Hurricane Irma.More >>
Some waterways in the Charleston area still may not be safe to swim in following Hurricane Irma.More >>