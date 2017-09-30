Quantcast

Charleston Police clears scene of reported stabbing - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Charleston Police clears scene of reported stabbing

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
WEST ASHLEY, SC (AP) -

Charleston Police cleared the scene of a reported stabbing at 4:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Dispatchers say police responded to the 1500 block of North Avalon Circle in West Ashley. 

The original call went out at 2:15 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • breaking

    Charleston Police clears scene of reported stabbing

    Charleston Police clears scene of reported stabbing

    Saturday, September 30 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-30 09:44:38 GMT

    Charleston Police cleared the scene of a reported stabbing at 4:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.  Dispatchers say police responded to the 1500 block of North Avalon Circle in West Ashley.  The original call went out at 2:15 a.m. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.  Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Charleston Police cleared the scene of a reported stabbing at 4:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.  Dispatchers say police responded to the 1500 block of North Avalon Circle in West Ashley.  The original call went out at 2:15 a.m. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.  Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Charleston Police investigating homicide

    Charleston Police investigating homicide

    Saturday, September 30 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-09-30 06:18:50 GMT
    Source: APSource: AP
    Charleston Police say it is investigating a homicide.  Authorities say a man was found at 1 a.m. near President and Kennedy Street. He was taken to MUSC hospital where he later died.  Right now, no arrest have been made.  This is a developing story. Check back later for details.  Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Charleston Police say it is investigating a homicide.  Authorities say a man was found at 1 a.m. near President and Kennedy Street. He was taken to MUSC hospital where he later died.  Right now, no arrest have been made.  This is a developing story. Check back later for details.  Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Breaking

    Suspicious fire investigation upgrades to murder investigation in Georgetown Co., one arrested

    Suspicious fire investigation upgrades to murder investigation in Georgetown Co., one arrested

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:45:04 GMT
    A memorial began to spring up at a Murrells Inlet bait shop following a fire and the discovery of a woman's body in a boat. (Source: Meredith Helline)A memorial began to spring up at a Murrells Inlet bait shop following a fire and the discovery of a woman's body in a boat. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    A suspicious fire investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says.

    More >>

    A suspicious fire investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly