Cainhoy and Charleston Fire Departments respond to a reported structure fire

Cainhoy and Charleston Fire Departments respond to a reported structure fire

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Berkeley County dispatchers say, emergency crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire on Baldwin Corner Road in Huger. 

Cainhoy fire, Charleston fire and Berkeley County EMS are responding to the scene. 

The call went out at 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

