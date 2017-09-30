Cainhoy and Charleston Fire Departments respond to a reported structure fire

Dukes leads the Hurricanes to a win in the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Berkeley County dispatchers say, emergency crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire on Baldwin Corner Road in Huger. Cainhoy fire, Charleston fire and Berkeley County EMS are responding to the scene. The call went out at 6:20 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back later for details. Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Charleston Police cleared the scene of a reported stabbing at 4:10 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers. Dispatchers say police responded to the 1500 block of North Avalon Circle in West Ashley. The original call went out at 2:15 a.m. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back later for details. Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Some waterways in the Charleston area still may not be safe to swim in following Hurricane Irma.More >>
