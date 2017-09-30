Firefighters on scene of fire on church property in W. Ashley, roads in the area closed

City of Charleston fire officials are responding to a fire that occurred on a church's property in West Ashley, according to dispatch.

The fire started on the property of St. Joseph Catholic Church on Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard.

At this time, Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard is closed from Ivy Hall Road to Debbenshire Drive.

St. Andrews Fire Department is on scene with the City of Charleston Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

