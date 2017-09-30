Berkeley Co. deputies investigate shots fired call near Goose Creek High, no injuries reported

Berkeley County deputies investigated a report of shots fired near Goose Creek High School Friday night, but no injuries were reported, according to a Berkeley County School District official.

"There was no shooting at Goose Creek High School. There were reports of gun shots heard in the area, but not on school grounds. Sheriff's office investigated and there was no victim, just reports of shots heard," Katie Orvin Tanner with the Berkeley County School District told Live 5 News Friday night.

Traffic was held up to allow deputies to cross Redbank Road to investigate reports, but the stadium was not on lockdown, Tanner said.

Witnesses reported that students were unable to leave the school, but Tanner said the only students who may have been inside would have been band students or athletes in a band room or locker room. Tanner said there was no call for an official lockdown.

"There was never believed to be a direct threat to anyone on campus or the school campus itself," Tanner said. "Law enforcement never found anything, just reports of people hearing what sounded like gun shots."

