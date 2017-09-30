FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Portion of Camp Rd. to close for construction

A portion of a road on James Island will close for construction on Sunday night.

Camp Road will be closed so that crews can install drainage pipes.

Camp Road, from Folly Road to Bradford Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto an alternate route. The detour is only expected to be in place for one night.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.