FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Portion of Camp Rd. to close for construction

Dukes leads the Hurricanes to a win in the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Dukes leads the Hurricanes to a win in the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Charleston County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in Ravenel.More >>
Charleston County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in Ravenel.More >>
More than 700,000 dollars... that's how much money the American Heart Association raised Saturday with its Lowcountry Heart Walk. Many people at the walk have been personally touched by heart disease.More >>
More than 700,000 dollars... that's how much money the American Heart Association raised Saturday with its Lowcountry Heart Walk. Many people at the walk have been personally touched by heart disease.More >>
A portion of a road on James Island will close for construction on Sunday night.More >>
A portion of a road on James Island will close for construction on Sunday night.More >>
Berkeley County deputies investigated a report of shots fired near Goose Creek High School Friday night, but no injuries were reported, according to a Berkeley County School District official.More >>
Berkeley County deputies investigated a report of shots fired near Goose Creek High School Friday night, but no injuries were reported, according to a Berkeley County School District official.More >>