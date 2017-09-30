Charleston Co. law enforcement investigating traffic fatality in Ravenel

Charleston County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in Ravenel.

On Saturday, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of SC Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road to investigate a report of a traffic fatality.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver of a black GMC Envoy was traveling south on SC Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck several trees.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.