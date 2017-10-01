Multiple fire units responding to structure fire in Mt. Pleasant

Structure Fire on Sound View Dr in Hamlin Plantation. (Source: MPPD)

Multiple fire units are responding to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant, according to dispatch.

The fire is located on Sound View Drive at Oyster Point Court in Hamlin Plantation.

Currently, there is no thru-traffic allowed in that area until further notice, according to Mount Pleasant police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

