Multiple fire units responding to structure fire in Mt. Pleasant

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Structure Fire on Sound View Dr in Hamlin Plantation. (Source: MPPD) Structure Fire on Sound View Dr in Hamlin Plantation. (Source: MPPD)
Source: Erika Cashion Source: Erika Cashion
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple fire units are responding to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant, according to dispatch.

The fire is located on Sound View Drive at Oyster Point Court in Hamlin Plantation.

Currently, there is no thru-traffic allowed in that area until further notice, according to Mount Pleasant police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

