Battery secure playoff berth with draw

Heviel Cordoves’ sixth goal in six games lifted a 10-man Charleston Battery to a 1-1 draw with Ottawa Fury FC at TD Place Stadium Sunday afternoon. The draw moves Charleston into second place in the USL Eastern Conference and secures a spot in the playoffs.

Ottawa struck first early on in the match following a Battery turnover at midfield. After the turnover, the hosts countered quickly through their captain, Carl Haworth. Haworth found space on the right flank and drove a low cross into Steevan Dos Santos whose first effort was blocked, but slotted home the rebound in the end.

Ottawa kept Charleston’s back four under immense pressure following the opening goal, seeing more of the ball and creating quality chances in the attacking third. Forrest Lasso was shown his second yellow card in the 59th minute, forcing the Battery to play down a man for the final half hour.

Despite numerical disadvantage, Charleston battled back with the help of Cordoves. Looking for an injection of energy, Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser brought Cordoves off the bench in the 75th minute.

Cordoves drew the two sides level in the 86th minute with a brilliant individual effort. After receiving a cross-field pass from Romario Williams, Cordoves flicked the ball over his defender’s head and hit a weak-footed volley into the top corner of Callum Irving’s goal. The goal was the Cuban striker’s seventh of the year and sixth in as many games. Cordoves has now scored six of the Battery’s last seven goals.

Following the playoff-clinching draw in Ottawa, Charleston will return home to play the Harrisburg City Islanders in their final regular season match at MUSC Health Stadium. The match against the City Islanders is scheduled for October 7th at 7:00 PM



-per Charleston Battery