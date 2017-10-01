Dorchester Co. coroner identifies victim from weekend homicide in North Charleston

Dorchester Country Coroner Paul J. Brouthers has identified the victim in a North Charleston homicide which took place over the weekend.

40-year-old Al-Jammi Asa Sweet of North Charleston was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m. Sunday at Trident Medical Center. after he was taken from the scene in the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Road.

The case is still considered under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.