Quantcast

North Charleston police investigating homicide - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston police investigating homicide

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The male victim was found on the ground at approximately 2 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Road.

The victim was transported to MUSC where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly