Firefighter experiences 'medical emergency' during Charleston 9/11 Silent Walk, transported to area hospital

A firefighter experienced a 'medical emergency' during the Charleston 9/11 Silent Walk, according to Tian Griffieth, the event's Executive Director.

At approximately 10:18 a.m. during the 4th annual 9/11 Silent Walk, a participant at the event experienced a 'medical emergency'.

"Immediate treatment was provided by our medical teams and [the] participant was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. We ask that you keep them and their family in your prayers," Griffieth said in a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

